The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took a toll on the sporting calendar but there were some moments that stuck in our minds.

The year 2020 has seen a lot of truncations, however, some athletes still managed to excel in their disciplines.

As the year draws to a close, let’s take a look at the top six Ghanaian sports moments in 2020 that we'll forever remember:

Jordan Ayew becomes Ghana’s highest scorer in Premier League

undefined POOL Foto: POOL/AFP

This year saw Jordan Ayew rise to become Ghana’s all-time top-scorer in the English Premier League.

The Crystal Palace forward started the season trailing the legendary Tony Yeboah’s 24 goals in the English topflight.

However, he scored nine goals in the course of the season to surpass Yeboah’s tally. Jordan currently has 26 goals in the Premier League.

Isaac Dogboe beats Chris Avalos in comeback fight

Isaac Dogboe

In July, highly-rated Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe returned to the ring with a bang by defeating Chris Avalos.

The former WBO Super Bantamweight champion knocked out his American opponent at the MGM Grand Arena, Nevada, USA.

This was huge for Dogboe, whose career had taken a massive hit following back to back losses to Mexican Emanuel Navarette.

Football season cancelled due to COVID-19

Ghana Premier League was cancelled due to COVID-19

All sporting activities in the country were grounded in March as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League and other contact sports were all suspended.

However, football eventually returned in November, although fans were banned from attending games due to the pandemic.

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe wins SWAG Personality of the Year

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe emerged SWAG Personality of the Year

Another memorable moment in Ghana sports this year was when Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe emerged Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Personality of the Year.

The para-athlete beat off competition from Richard Oblitey Commey and the 4X100m Relay Team to scoop the award.

Nkegbe enjoyed a fruitful year, which saw him become the first Ghanaian Para-Athlete to qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Asamoah Gyan returns to Ghana Premier League

Asamoah Gyan

After more than a decade and a half away from the Ghana Premier League, Asamoah Gyan returned to join Legon Cities in a big-money move.

The 35-year-old started his career with Ghanaians side Liberty Professionals before moving on to play in Europe and in Asia.

However, ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season, Gyan signed for Legon Cities and subsequently made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Medeama SC.

Thomas Partey joins Arsenal

Thomas Partey and his coach Mikel Arteta

Another big news concerning Ghana in 2020 was Thomas Partey’s big-money move to Arsenal in the summer.

Partey joined the English side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

The 27-year-old was given the number 18 shirt at Arsenal, and reportedly earns £250,000 per week.