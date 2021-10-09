Rabiot to miss Nations League final after positive Covid test

Juventus midfielder Rabiot, 26, will not travel to Milan for Sunday's clash at the San Siro and will not be replaced, the FFF said, with Les Bleus also deprived of injured left-back Lucas Digne.

The FFF added that every other player returned a negative result on Saturday morning following tests on Friday afternoon ahead of the team's departure from Turin, where they beat Belgium 3-2 on Thursday.

UEFA rules for the Nations League Final Four say that matches will be played as long as teams have 13 players -- including at least one goalkeeper -- available.