Real confirmed Ramos had suffered a muscle injury, but did not say how long he would be out of action for.

"He has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the internal calf in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," the team said in a statement.

Zinedine Zidane's men host Liverpool in the last-eight first leg next Tuesday, with the return game at Anfield on Wednesday, April 14.

Real also face Eibar on Saturday, looking to cut the gap to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to three points.