Ransford Osei: I was a better goal scorer than Asamoah Gyan

The U-20 FIFA World Cup winner was, however, quick to admit that he did not reach his full potential, unlike Gyan, who went ahead to become Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

ece-auto-gen

“Asamoah Gyan was a fantastic player but he wasn’t more clinical than me. When it comes to goal scoring, I would’ve scored more than him but he had more chances,” Osei told Frank Agyam in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had the chance with the Black Stars during the AFCON in Angola but I didn’t even kick a ball because Gyan was there and he’s a top player, so how do I get the chance to play?”

“But I believe in myself that I was also a top player. It’s not like I’m bluffing. You all saw me. It’s not like I regret much but I admit I didn’t reach my full potential.”

In 2021, Osei announced his retirement from football at the age of 30, drawing the curtains on a career that was largely unfulfilled and blighted by injuries.

Pulse Ghana

The former FC Twente and Granada striker was a celebrated footballer at youth level, playing at separate U-17 and U-20 World Cup tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was a member of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 2007 U-17 World Cup, where he emerged as the winner of the golden boot.

Osei was also part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa Youth Championship in 2009 as well as the U20 World Cup that same year.

However, he never got to reach his full potential at the professional level, rather bouncing between clubs in Israel, Finland and South Africa before returning to Ghana to play for Asante Kotoko.

Osei last played for Lithuanian side FK Palanga in 2019 before retiring from the game.