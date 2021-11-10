‘I’ll be back’ – Raphael Dwamena determined to continue playing despite recurring heart condition

"I want to have another check done in the next few days or weeks. If everything is okay, I'll be back on the pitch and play. I've always played without any problems.”

Dwamena, who plays for Austrian club BW Linz, recently suffered a setback when he collapsed during a cup game.

The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital after the incident, leading to the match against Hartberg being called off.

A club statement later said the forward was in stable condition and was responding to treatment at a hospital.

The incident was the latest in a string of setbacks suffered by the promising striker, who enjoyed a hugely productive stint in the Austrian topflight in the 2016/17 season.

In 2017, a move to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion fell through when Dwamena failed a medical after a heart condition was detected.

He underwent surgery to correct the condition and returned to action in January 2020, but has since been playing with a defibrillator.