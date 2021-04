"I'm leaving this season's injury behind me and want to go on the attack with this team."

He can play as a wing-back on the right or slot into the defensive midfield and wants to add to his five appearances for Germany.

Henrichs was part of the youthful German squad which won the 2017 Confederations Cup, but his last international appearance was as a replacement in the 6-0 thrashing by Spain last November.

"He has had a bit of bad luck with injury this season, but as a German international he plays at a high quality and can be used in a variety of positions," said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche.