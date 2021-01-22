The 48-year-old was on the touchline when the Spanish giants were shockingly eliminated from the Copa del Rey by third-tier side Alcoyano on Wednesday.

Zidane has been under intense pressure following Real Madrid’s poor run of form and his problems have been compounded after contracting COVID-19.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane AFP

A brief statement on the club’s website said the Frenchman has tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The club did not give details of the situation and also did not reveal whether other members of the squad have tested positive as well.

“Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement said.

Zidane and Real Madrid have ensured a testing last few days after suffering elimination from the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.