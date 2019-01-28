Boakye Yiadom born on 28th January 1993 turned 26 years on Monday.

The players, technical team and some management member of Red Star Belgrade showed up to pay respect to Richmond Boakye Yiadom on his special day.

"Lucky 26th birthday we want Rickard Boaci!," the club posted on Twitter.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom bagged over 40 goals for Red Star Belgrade in 2017, but he struggled to replicate that goal scoring form on his return from a loan move in the Chinese Super Ligue last year.

Red Star Belgrade would be counting on Richmond Boakye Yiadom as they compete in the UEFA Europa League, after their demotion from the UEFA Champions League.

He has enjoyed the most success in his career at the club, winning several accolades including the player of the year once.