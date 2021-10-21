Referee Somo: Dancing referee goes global as Djibril Cisse posts him on Instagram

This was after former Liverpool and France forward Djibril Cisse posted his video on his Instagram stories.

Pulse Ghana

The UEFA Champions League winner shared a video of the referee dancing, accompanied by the caption: “Best referee ever.”

Referee Somo went viral on social media after videos showed him dancing to entertain fans during an exhibition fixture.

His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview, he disclosed that he is not a licensed professional referee.

According to him, he only officiates community matches and other games that are not sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“I officiate matches in communities within Accra. If I’m invited for such matches, I’ll gladly honour it,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

“I’m not a professional referee but I officiate exhibition matches for some Division One and Division Two teams.”

Referee Somo also intimated that he was ready to extend his dancing performances into music videos and parties.