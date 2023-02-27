The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 loss to Aduana on Sunday to confirm their exit from the competition on Sunday.
Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes
Asante Kotoko head coach Seydou Zerbo believes the referee aided Aduana FC in their FA Cup victory over his side.
A second-half penalty by Sam Adams was the difference between the two teams, although the penalty was awarded under controversial circumstances.
Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Zerbo criticised referee Amadu Ibrahim’s performance and suggested the official favoured Aduana.
“Yes, we were defeated, but the referee’s effort won the match for Aduana,” the Kotoko coach said at his post-match press conference.
Meanwhile, coach and pundit has hit out at referees in the Ghana Premier League over their poor officiating of matches.
According to him, the poor performance of referees is destroying football in the country and setting the game back.
Coach Sefa said this while speaking about the controversial penalty awarded by referee Amadu Ibrahim during Asante Kotoko’s FA Cup defeat to Aduana FC on Sunday.
“The referees our destroying our game, how can you take such a penalty against Kotoko? It was never a penalty,” he said in his analysis, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
