ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko head coach Seydou Zerbo believes the referee aided Aduana FC in their FA Cup victory over his side.

Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes
Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 loss to Aduana on Sunday to confirm their exit from the competition on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A second-half penalty by Sam Adams was the difference between the two teams, although the penalty was awarded under controversial circumstances.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Zerbo criticised referee Amadu Ibrahim’s performance and suggested the official favoured Aduana.

“Yes, we were defeated, but the referee’s effort won the match for Aduana,” the Kotoko coach said at his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, coach and pundit has hit out at referees in the Ghana Premier League over their poor officiating of matches.

Seydou Zerbo
Seydou Zerbo Pulse Ghana

According to him, the poor performance of referees is destroying football in the country and setting the game back.

Coach Sefa said this while speaking about the controversial penalty awarded by referee Amadu Ibrahim during Asante Kotoko’s FA Cup defeat to Aduana FC on Sunday.

“The referees our destroying our game, how can you take such a penalty against Kotoko? It was never a penalty,” he said in his analysis, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes

    Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes

  • Referees are destroying our football – Coach Sefa

    Referees are destroying our football – Coach Sefa

  • League match between Hearts and Kotoko to double as 2023 President’s Cup

    League match between Hearts and Kotoko to double as 2023 President’s Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s 2nd greatest player of all time, according to AI ChatGPT

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s 2nd greatest player of all time, according to AI ChatGPT

Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

Romelu Lukaku: Christian Atsu’s death is hard to take

Romelu Lukaku: Christian Atsu’s death is hard to take