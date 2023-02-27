Referee won the match for Aduana – Kotoko coach fumes

A second-half penalty by Sam Adams was the difference between the two teams, although the penalty was awarded under controversial circumstances.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Zerbo criticised referee Amadu Ibrahim’s performance and suggested the official favoured Aduana.

“Yes, we were defeated, but the referee’s effort won the match for Aduana,” the Kotoko coach said at his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, coach and pundit has hit out at referees in the Ghana Premier League over their poor officiating of matches.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, the poor performance of referees is destroying football in the country and setting the game back.

Coach Sefa said this while speaking about the controversial penalty awarded by referee Amadu Ibrahim during Asante Kotoko’s FA Cup defeat to Aduana FC on Sunday.