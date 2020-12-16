The Phobians went three games without a win (D2, L1) and resulted in the sack of their head coach Edward Odoom following a 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies.

But they are back to winning ways following an emphatic 3-0 win over Dreams FC on Sunday and the man that has brought them the winning formula is Kosta Papic on his return to the Accra giants as a coach.

Aduana Stars - two-time League Champions are yet to win a game this term drawing against King Faisal (1-1), Bechem United (0-0) and Techiman Eleven Wonders (1-1). They also lost 1-0 to Elmina Sharks on matchday four. Even though they boast of some of the finest talents on the domestic front, they have been very unimpressive since the commencement of the season.

There is much pressure on coach Paa Kwesi Fabin to deliver looking at the loads of experience players namely Yahaya Mohammed, Bright Adjei, Caleb Amankwaa, Emmanuel Akuoko, Justice Anane, Farouk Adams and Samuel Bio, he has at his disposal.

Michelle Sarpong and Kojo Obeng Junior stole the headlines on Sunday in the game against Hearts Dreams FC at the Accra sports stadium as they scored to give Hearts a convincing 3-0 win. Midfielder Emmanuel Nettey missed Sunday’s game because of injury. But Abdul Aziz Nurudeen slotted in for him beautifully.

Aduana Stars are undefeated in 10 home league games since last season (W5,L5), while, Accra Hearts of Oak in eight away games have won two, lost two and drew four.

Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak will be playing against each other in the league for the 17th time. In the previous 16 games, the Phobians have won five, lost three and drawn eight.

In the eight games played at the home grounds of Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak have won two, lost three, with three ending in a draw.

Head to head

Total league games = 16

Aduana wins= 3

Hearts of Oak wins= 5

Draws = 8

At Aduana’s home

Total =8

Aduana wins= 3

Hearts of Oak wins= 2

Draws = 3

N/B: The head to head doesn't include their result in the 2019-2020 GPL, because the season was truncated.

However, it should be noted that their league game last season ended goalless at Dormaa.

Aduana Stars home form since last season

Total-10

Wins- 5

Draws-5

Losses-0

Round 1 [Dec 29]

Aduana 4-0 Inter-Allies

Round 3

[Jan 12]

Aduana 2-1 King Faisal Babes

Round 5

[Jan 19]

Aduana 2-0 Legon Cities

Round 7

[Feb 2]

Aduana 1-0 Medeama

Round 9

[Feb 9]

Aduana 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 11

[Feb 19]

Aduana 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 13

[Mar 7]

Aduana 0-0 Ashanti Gold

Round 15

[Mar 15]

Bechem 0-0 Aduana

2020-2021

Round 3

[Nov 29]

Aduana

0-0 Bechem

Round

10th December, 2020

Aduana Stars 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Hearts of Oak away form since last season

Total- 8

Wins-2

Draws-4

Losses-2

Round 2

[Jan 5]

Medeama 3-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 4

[Jan 15]

WAFA 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 5

[Jan 18]

Liberty 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Round 7

[Feb 1]

Dreams 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Round 9

[Feb 9]

Aduana 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 11

[Feb 19]

Karela 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 13

[Mar 8]

Inter-Allies 1-1 Hearts of Oak

2020-2021

Round 3

[Nov 29]

Inter-Allies 1-0 Hearts of Oak