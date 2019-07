Except, the 1976 AFCON staged in Ethiopia which was played in a league format, the rest of the finals were settled in a one-off game.

However, in 1974, the final between Zaire now DR Congo and Zambia was settled, after a replay. The final ended in a 2-2 draw, before Zaire won the final replay 2-0.

The rest of the final have been settled in a one-off game.

Year Winners Runners-up

1957 Egypt 4-0 Ethiopia

[Final tournament in Sudan]

1959 Egypt 2-1 Sudan

[Final tournament in Egypt]

1962 Ethiopia 4-2 Egypt [aet]

[Final tournament in Ethiopia]

1963 Ghana 3-0 Sudan

[Final tournament in Ghana]

1965 Ghana 3-2 Tunisia [aet]

[Final tournament in Tunisia]

1968 Congo (Kinshasa) 1-0 Ghana

[Final tournament in Ethiopia]

1970 Sudan 1-0 Ghana

[Final tournament in Sudan]

1972 Congo (Brazzaville) 3-2 Mali

[Final tournament in Cameroon]

1974 Zaire 2-2 Zambia [aet]

replay Zaire 2-0 Zambia

[Final tournament in Egypt]

1976 Morocco 1-1 Guinea [group format]

[Final tournament in Ethiopia]

1978 Ghana 2-0 Uganda

[Final tournament in Ghana]

1980 Nigeria 3-0 Algeria

[Final tournament in Nigeria]

1982 Ghana 1-1 Libya [aet, 7-6 pen]

[Final tournament in Libya]

1984 Cameroon 3-1 Nigeria

[Final tournament in Ivory Coast]

1986 Egypt 0-0 Cameroon [aet, 5-4 pen]

[Final tournament in Egypt]

1988 Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria

[Final tournament in Morocco]

1990 Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

[Final tournament in Algeria]

1992 Ivory Coast 0-0 Ghana [aet, 11-10 pen]

[Final tournament in Senegal]

1994 Nigeria 2-1 Zambia

[Final tournament in Tunisia]

1996 South Africa 2-0 Tunisia

[Final tournament in South Africa]

1998 Egypt 2-0 South Africa

[Final tournament in Burkina Faso]

2000 Cameroon 2-2 Nigeria [aet, 4-3 pen]

[Final tournament in Nigeria and Ghana]

2002 Cameroon 0-0 Senegal [aet, 3-2 pen]

[Final tournament in Mali]

2004 Tunisia 2-1 Morocco

[Final tournament in Tunisia]

2006 Egypt 0-0 Ivory Coast [aet, 4-2 pen]

[Final tournament in Egypt]

2008 Egypt 1-0 Cameroon

[Final tournament in Ghana]

2010 Egypt 1-0 Ghana

[Final tournament in Angola]

2012 Zambia 0-0 Ivory Coast [aet, 8-7 pen]

[Final tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea]

2013 Nigeria 1-0 Burkina Faso

[Final tournament in South Africa]

2015 Ivory Coast 0-0 Ghana [aet, 9-8 pen]

[Final tournament in Equatorial Guinea]

2017 Cameroon 2-1 Egypt

[Final tournament in Gabon]

N/B: AET: After Extra Time