According to the reports Kwesi Appiah was verbally abused and manhandled while in his car in traffic at the underbridge pass that connects East Legon to the Spintex Road on Wednesday.

But the Black Stars coach who has been lambasted by the football fraternity on both traditional and social media following Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has rubbished claims that he was abused in traffic.

‘It’s never true I was attacked by anybody. People are cooking stories but it’s not true,” Appiah told GHANASoccernet.com.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16, following a 5-4 defeat on penalties against Tunisia, aside who had ever knocked out Ghana numerous encounters in the AFCON.

Ghanaian football-loving fans have been critical of James Kwesi Appiah, after the poor showing in Egypt by the Black Stars, with some calling for him to tender in his resignation or get fired by the authorities.

The hashtag #dropthatcoach trended for hours after their exit to Tunisia on penalties.

Kwesi Appiah’s contract with the Black Stars expired before the 2019 AFCON, but it was reportedly extended to December 2019.