The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly decided to make the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup final a one-off game, so the need to stage both finals on neutral grounds to emulate the European club competitions

According to the reports CAF who are impressed with the level of support fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium offered to Kumasi Asante Kotoko has settled on the venue for the final of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup final.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium is Ghana’s largest stadium, with a seating capacity of 40,528. The Kumasi-based Stadium is used mostly for football matches, although it is also used for athletics. It is the home of one of Africa’s most popular football club, Asante Kotoko.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, formerly the Kumasi Sports Stadium which was named after the legendary Ghanaian player has staged several finals in both CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup namely: 1967, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1982, 1983, 1993, 2002 and 2005.

It is the home ground of Kumasi Asante, the club widely regarded as the side with the largest support base in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the final of the CAF Champions League which is the premier inter-club competitions on the continent will also be played at the F&B Stadium in South Africa.