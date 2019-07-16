According to a report by Kumasi based radio station, Nhyira FM based on evidence from Gifty’s post on Instagram and intel, the pretty lady in question caused a stir in the camp of the Black Stars and was banned from visiting the team.

Gifty posted a picture of hers in between two Black Stars roommates Kassim Nuhu and Thomas Teye Partey when the senior national male football team was in Dubai for the pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparation.

Her presence in the camp of the Black Stars which was against the camping rules and regulation compelled authorities to deny her access and reportedly cautioned her not to get closer to the team again.

However, according to the report, Gifty stormed the Black Stars camp in Ismailia, Egypt. It is understood a National Security Operative who was with the Black Stars received an intel and told the management committee, players and technical team of the four times champions of Africa of the unauthorized access.

It has been alleged that Andre Ayew confronted his teammates and rebuked the one who was accused of being involved with Gifty.

Gifty, while in Egypt shared a photo posing in a number five jersey of the Black Stars, which happens to belong to Thomas Teye Partey.

She also posted another photo, while in the stands watching one of Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) games and once again in a jersey number five.

Ghana failed to glitter in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), suffering elimination in the Round of 16, which is the Black Stars worst performance in the continent’s showpiece since 2008.

Ghana have reached at least the semi-finals in the past six consecutive Africa Cup of Nations