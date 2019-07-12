Abed Pele’s wife Maha Ayew gave his sons Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew who were in the company of Mubarak Wakaso a warm welcome upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

In an Instagram video sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Mrs Maha Ayew gave the Black Stars trio a hug to welcome them back to Ghana from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Kotoka International Airport, before she picked them home.

After hugging Dede in a very emotional manner, Maha beckoned Wakaso and Jordan who were in tow to come for their hugs.

The Black Stars players arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday night following their disappointing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of nations.

Ghana were booted out of the AFCON 2019 by Tunisia 5-4 on penalties following a one-all draw in 120 minutes of football in the round of 16 stage.

This is Ghana’s worst performance in the continent’s showpiece since 2006 when the Black Stars exited in the group stage of the competition.

Despite, a disappointing campaign by the Black Stars in Egypt the Ayews and Wakaso were part of the few players who received commendation from Ghanaians: Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew scored twice and once, respectively, while Mubarak Wakaso was voted the man of the match on two occasions.

Video credit by sweet_maame_adwoa