The veteran commentator, whose vibrant voice brought Ghanaian sports to life for generations, departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2024.
Ace sports commentator Joe Lartey Sr. passes away at 96
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced with deep sadness the passing of its esteemed patron, Joe Lartey Snr.
Born on June 6, 1927, in Accra, Joe Lartey attended Accra Academy. Popularly known as “Over to You,” Lartey was an iconic broadcaster and served as the first president of SWAG.
Lartey began his journey in journalism at the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) in 1961 as a football commentator where he hosted GTV's prime sports show, Sports Digest.
Over the years, he became a beloved figure in the Ghanaian sports community.
In recognition of his contributions to sports journalism, Lartey was honored with the prestigious “A Life in Sport” award by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) at the AIPS Sport Media Awards ceremony held in Doha, Qatar, in June 2022.
Lartey's contributions to Ghanaian sports were profound, and he served as the inaugural president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's sports journalism landscape.
