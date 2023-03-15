ADVERTISEMENT
Rio Ferdinand: I wanted Manchester United to sign Thomas Partey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said he rates Thomas Partey highly and even wanted the Red Devils to sign him.

Ferdinand has been very vocal on the comparisons between Partey and Casemiro, which has divided opinion among football fans.

The former England defender has always maintained the view that Casemiro is the superior midfielder but admits that he rates Partey too.

Former player and BT pundit, Rio Ferdinand
“I rate Partey…I’ve done clips that before he went to Arsenal, I was saying Man United should buy Partey,” Ferdinand said on the Vibe with FIVE podcast.

“I genuinely believe he is a top player, but if you keep mentioning Casemiro, I don’t think it will be fair on him.”

Partey and Casemiro have both been in sensational form for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively, this season.

The former has been instrumental to the Gunners’ rise to the top of the Premier League table, as they currently sit five points clear.

Thomas Partey and Casemiro are two of the best midfielders in the Premier League
Casemiro has also helped return a first trophy in nearly six years to Old Trafford as Manchester United look primed to return to the Champions League.

A serious debate has been ongoing on social media among football fans regarding which midfielder is the better player.

Reacting to this after once again starring in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, Partey said he’s only focused on helping the Gunners to win.

“I have to concentrate on my work. I am really happy to be at least seen by some people and I think the most important thing is to keep helping the team, which is the mentality I have and also to work on myself,” he told beIN Sports.

