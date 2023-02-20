Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

A minute of applause was observed at all Premier League venues over the weekend, with his former clubs Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth leading the charge.

Sme Ghanaian players playing their trades in Europe also paid tribute to the departed footballer by wearing shirts with a messages of condolence.

Ajax star Kudus wore “RIP Atsu” on his shirt and displayed the message after scoring in his side’s 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Crystal Palace forward Ayew also wore “RIP Atsu” and showed it off at full-time in the game against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Ayew’s teammate Jeffrey Schlupp also wore a shirt paying tribute to Atsu, while Ludogorets Razgrad striker Bernard Tekpetey did the same.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.