ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and other Ghanaian players paid their respects to former international teammate Christian Atsu, who tragically passed away.

Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute
Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

Atsu was confirmed dead last Saturday after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

A minute of applause was observed at all Premier League venues over the weekend, with his former clubs Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth leading the charge.

Sme Ghanaian players playing their trades in Europe also paid tribute to the departed footballer by wearing shirts with a messages of condolence.

Ajax star Kudus wore “RIP Atsu” on his shirt and displayed the message after scoring in his side’s 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Crystal Palace forward Ayew also wore “RIP Atsu” and showed it off at full-time in the game against Brentford.

Meanwhile, Ayew’s teammate Jeffrey Schlupp also wore a shirt paying tribute to Atsu, while Ludogorets Razgrad striker Bernard Tekpetey did the same.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends and loved ones of the deceased footballer, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

    Micah Richards: Ex-England star says he spends GHc7,800 on haircuts every week

  • Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

    Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

  • Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

    Kudus, Jordan Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear ‘RIP Atsu’ to pay tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

I believe Atsu is still alive – Player's wife

Remains of Christian Atsu returned ho

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana