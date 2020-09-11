Romelu Lukaku with 85 points is not happy with his rankings by EA Sports and has therefore poured out his frustration.

Lukaku scored 34 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan last season, as the missed out on the Serie A title by just a point.

The ratings for FIFA 21 was released on Thursday with Lionel Messi topping the rankings once again with 93 points, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo with 92 points.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo, Asamoah Gyan display their football skills (video)

Robert Lewandowski who had a fabulous season with Bayern Munich, inspiring them to a treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup is one of the four players with 91 points to take the third place.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - the highest Premier League player - plus Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, all have a 91 rating in FIFA 21.

EA Sports ranks players out-of-100 based on the assessment of their abilities on the field.