‘Run Ghana football with common sense, not education alone’ – Charles Taylor fires

Appiah has been in the news in recent days following an interview where he suggested there was a deliberate attempt to keep former players from occupying administrative roles.

The former Black Stars captain noted that many of his former colleagues are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore, insisting football is not all about grammar.

However, Appiah’s position was subjected to criticism by some members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

An Executive Council Member of the FA, Nana Oduro Sarfo, said the former midfielder has to first acquire academic knowledge if he wants a leadership role in the country’s football.

Reacting to this, Charles Taylor slammed the football administrator and said the sport must be run with common sense rather than education alone.

“At the GFA, I believe Oduro Sarfo ranks first among those who speak before thinking. He speaks before realizing what he has said is inappropriate,” he told Angel TV, as quoted by 3news.

“If you wish to tie school [education] into what Stephen said, then they [GFA] have failed miserably. Because, despite their schooling, they are not achieving anything at the FA.

“I would also urge them to learn some common sense to improve Ghana Football, as it worked for previous leaders who had little education but common sense. Just look at the state of Ghana football. Do you think we can run football through education?”