The former BBC journalist also said he is not interested in the general secretary position at the FA.

According to him, working for Ghana football not a nice experience. He added that the country cannot afford his service as well.

“I’m not interested in the Ghana Football Association General Secretary position for now. Ghana football is a thankless job and besides, they cannot afford to pay me if I should charge them for my services" Mr. Daara told Angel FM.

Saanie Daara is among the many personalities who have been linked to the position to replace Isaac Addo following the election of a new GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

He is one of Ghana's famous football journalists having worked for the BBC for eight years and has a huge experience covering Africa football.

He made history at AFCON 2019 by being the first Ghanaian to lead media activities at the expanded tournament after being named the CAF Media Officer for the opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe.

He was also appointed CAF Media Officer for the final match against Algeria and Senegal played at the Cairo International Stadium.