Faty had been diagnosed by doctors to be suffering from a heart condition, advising him to stop playing.

But the player fused to accept the doctor’s diagnosis. He run to Swaziland to continue with his career and died sadly playing football.

According to an interview conducted by journalist Mokwena Thomas Kwenaite, the deceased player revealed how he once lost consciousness during a match.

He said in January: "I decided not to go to the operation because it wasn't a good idea. I'm using a normal [traditional treatment]. That's why I have [played] three games nothing happened."

And last week he said: "May the Lord forgive me but I consulted one [juju man] and, much as I am Muslim, there were some weird things happening to me like a curse was hanging over me so I had to check it out".

Papy Faty helped his country, Burundi qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations for the first time.