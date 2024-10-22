Mohammed Salisu misses Monaco Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade through injury

Ivorian center-back Wilfried Singo starts in place of the injured Black Stars defender for the second game running.

Singo’s partnership with Thilo Kehrer has been solid so far and the duo will be hoping to keep a second consecutive clean sheet.

Salisu has been a key block in defense for the Ligue 1 side, helping them climb to second place on the league table. Monaco and Paris St Germain both have 20 points but the Parisiens lead by superior goal difference.

The Ghanaian center played both legs in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers between Ghana and Sudan.

No return date set for Salisu

He suffered the hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat away to the Falcons of Jediane in Libya.

Before that, he was instrumental in Monaco’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in matchday one of the UEFA Champions League. Monaco went on to win both of their two league games before this month’s international break.

Meanwhile, Monaco have provided no date as to when Salisu will return to action.

The extent of his injury also remains unknown as the club has provided no update on his condition.