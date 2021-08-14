The 35-year-old officially tied the knot with his fiancée during a colourful traditional ceremony in Accra on Friday.
Samuel Boadu: See photos from the white wedding of Hearts of Oak coach
Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is officially off the bachelor’s market after marrying his long-time girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta.
On Saturday, the Hearts manager and his newly-wedded wife proceeded to the Church of Pentecost to have their white wedding.
Photos from the marriage ceremony showed the couple wearing broad smiles on their faces as they were pronounced husband and wife.
The ceremony was attended by several players and officials of Hearts, as well as other members from the football fraternity.
Boadu is one of the highly-rated coaches in Ghana at the moment following his impressive output in the last four years.
He led Hearts to a historic double of league and FA Cup in the just-ended season, bringing an end to the club’s 12-year wait for a trophy.
We at Pulse Ghana congratulate Boadu and his wife Felicia.
