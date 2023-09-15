Marry early and avoid slay queens – Sannie Daara advises Kudus

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

The young playmaker made his debut as a substitute in the Hammers’ 2-1 Premier League win against Luton Town before the September international break.

Having scored in each of Ghana’s matches against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia, Kudus is returning to West Ham with the aim of establishing himself in the team.

Daara, who is a former BBC journalist, took to Twitter (X) to leave a 16-pointer advice for the young playmaker.

He advised Kudus to follow in the footsteps of Abedi Ayew Pele and Stephen Appiah by marrying early, as well as avoiding slay queens.

He also urged the former Nordsjaellend man to always put his family first, work hard and listen to his coaches.

“One of the pitfalls for several ex-African footballers is excessive womanising. Those who married early stayed grounded and were successful. Good examples are Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah,” Daara wrote.

“Avoid them. Divorce rates for Ghanaian footballers when they retire is high because the fame and fortune is gone.

“The mind-blowing photos of women on social media doesn't show their true character. You must know that most of them are attracted to you because of your fame and perceived fortune.

“Ask yourself this: 'Will this woman be interested in marrying me if I was staying in Nima and playing for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League?' If the answer is 'no' then that's your red flag.”