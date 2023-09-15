ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Marry early and avoid slay queens – Sannie Daara advises Kudus

Emmanuel Ayamga

A former Communications Director of the GFA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has advised Mohammed Kudus to stay away from slay queens as he begins his journey with West Ham United.

Sannie Daara advises Mohammed Kudus to mary early and avoid slay queens
Sannie Daara advises Mohammed Kudus to mary early and avoid slay queens

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam last month after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He is the third Ghanaian footballer to be on the books of the Premier League outfit after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.

The young playmaker made his debut as a substitute in the Hammers’ 2-1 Premier League win against Luton Town before the September international break.

See photos of Mohammed Kudus' first training with West Ham
See photos of Mohammed Kudus' first training with West Ham Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Having scored in each of Ghana’s matches against the Central African Republic (CAR) and Liberia, Kudus is returning to West Ham with the aim of establishing himself in the team.

Daara, who is a former BBC journalist, took to Twitter (X) to leave a 16-pointer advice for the young playmaker.

He advised Kudus to follow in the footsteps of Abedi Ayew Pele and Stephen Appiah by marrying early, as well as avoiding slay queens.

He also urged the former Nordsjaellend man to always put his family first, work hard and listen to his coaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the pitfalls for several ex-African footballers is excessive womanising. Those who married early stayed grounded and were successful. Good examples are Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah,” Daara wrote.

“Avoid them. Divorce rates for Ghanaian footballers when they retire is high because the fame and fortune is gone.

“The mind-blowing photos of women on social media doesn't show their true character. You must know that most of them are attracted to you because of your fame and perceived fortune.

“Ask yourself this: 'Will this woman be interested in marrying me if I was staying in Nima and playing for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League?' If the answer is 'no' then that's your red flag.”

Kudus is expected to play a part in West Ham’s Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Abednego Tetteh: GPL top-scorer says he’d rather play in Togo than in Ghana

    Abednego Tetteh: GPL top-scorer says he’d rather play in Togo than in Ghana

  • Injured Ibrahim Osman complains of Kotoko neglect; says Nana Yaw Amponsah blocked him

    Injured Ibrahim Osman complains of Kotoko neglect; says Nana Yaw Amponsah blocked him

  • Sannie Daara advises Mohammed Kudus to mary early and avoid slay queens

    Marry early and avoid slay queens – Sannie Daara advises Kudus

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Raoul Savoy: CAR coach accuses Hughton’s Black Stars of playing anti-football

‘They didn’t come to play’ – CAR coach accuses Black Stars of playing anti-football

Is Antoine Semenyo single? – Sista Afia ‘crushes’ on Black Stars striker

Is Antoine Semenyo single? – Sista Afia ‘crushes’ on Black Stars striker

Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to watch Kudus in Ghana

Video: Meet the West Ham fan who travelled from London to Ghana to watch Kudus

Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic

Asamoah Gyan endorses Semenyo’s performance against Central African Republic