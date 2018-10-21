Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

If reports are to be believed, Saudi Arabian prince Mohammad bin Salman is preparing a massive £4billion bid to buy Manchester United Football Club. You did read that correctly - FOUR BILLION POUNDS.

Salman, who is worth £850 billion, is ready to takeover at Old Trafford and will test the resolve of current owners Avram and Joel Glazer by potentially offering them a profit of £2.2 billion if the takeover goes through, according to The Mirror.

The Glazer family, of course, originally purchased Manchester United for £790 million.

But the bid was surrounded by huge debts, something that caused huge controversy when they arrived in 2005 as fans protested against the takeover.

The Mirror go on to report that Avram Glazer was due to fly to Riyadh this week for an 'international forum' but has since pulled out of the engagement.

Forbes have valued Manchester United at around £3.2 billion, but Mohammed bin Salman is ready to add a further £800 million on to that valuation.

It could certainly give Jose Mourinho's side further funds in the upcoming transfer markets, but would a takeover be a good thing at Old Trafford?

