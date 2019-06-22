Ighalo was set free by Ola Aina's clever flicked pass and side-footed the ball past Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the 77th minute, four minutes after coming on in the opening Group B match.

It was tough on Burundi who refused to be overawed and enjoyed slightly the better of the first half, with Frederic Nsabiyumva heading against the crossbar from a set-piece.

Burundi started the second-half as the better side with Abdul Razak leading the Swallows’ charge for the opener, but Kenneth Omeruo was alert to the danger.

Twelve minutes after the restart, captain John Obi Mikel was substituted for Ahmed Musa as Rohr pushed for the opener.

Ighalo was thrown into the fray, coming on for Onuachu in the 73rd minute, and the Shanghai Shenhua forward justified his introduction by converting a fine back-heel pass from Aina to break the deadlock.

Although Olivier Niyungeko's men tried to find an equaliser, the Super Eagles held on to the lead to claim maximum points and move to the summit of Group B.