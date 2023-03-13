Adebayor took to the micro-blogging site Instagram to share a video of the inside view of the magnificent mansion.
Video: See inside view of Emmanuel Adebayor’s latest multi-million-dollar mansion
Former Togo international Emmanuel Adebayor has shown off his latest plush apartment, which reportedly cost millions of dollars.
The large mansion is customised all over with the footballer’s initials ‘SEA’ and has several rooms, including a cinema, gym and another room reserved for snooker.
It also has a big swimming pool and a museum that contains some of the awards won by the 39-year-old in his football career.
Unveiling his latest house on Instagram, he wrote: "SEA, This house represents more than just luxury. It’s a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in a higher power, anything is possible. May my story inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem."
Adebayor is one of the richest players from Africa, having played for a number of clubs across England, Spain and Turkey.
In 2022, he was said to have pocketed over half a million dollars after winning a FIFA tribunal.
Adebayor was on the books of Paraguayan side Olimpia three years ago, but was sacked after the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world.
His time with the club didn’t last, as he played just four games before parting ways with Olimpia in June 2020.
The veteran striker went ahead to report the club to FIFA over his dismissal, with the governing body ordering Olimpia to pay him $510,000 (£420,000).
