Watch: Resurfaced video of Antony struggling to dribble past Baba Rahman gets fans talking

Emmanuel Ayamga

A video of Manchester United’s Antony struggling to dribble past Abdul Baba Rahman has resurfaced on social media.

Antony and Baba Rahman faced each other when Manchester United played against Reading FC in the FA Cup fourth round last season.

The Red Devils won the game, with Casemiro scoring a brace and Fred adding another as Erik ten Hag’s side recorded a 3-1 victory.

While it’s been almost seven months since the game was played, a video of a duel between Antony and Baba Rahman has resurfaced on social media.

The Brazilian winger, who joined the Red Devils for a €100 million fee last summer, struggled against Baba Rahman in that game.

In the trending video, Antony is seen trying to bamboozle the Ghanaian left-back with his legwork but Baba Rahman remained firm and eventually thwarted his effort.

“Remember when Antony couldn't get past Baba Rahman?” the Twitter account Football Report wrote after resharing the video, with people commenting on it.

See some of the other reactions to the video below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
