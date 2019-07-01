A win for the Harambee Stars will see Senegal dislodged from the second spot, which would affect their chances of qualifying automatically to the knockout stage.

Team news and match facts

Kenya

Kenya have won two of their last three games in the AFCON (L1) after failing to win their first 13 (D4 L9).

Kenya are highly motivated as head into their encounter with demoralized Senegal after the former came from behind twice to beat their East African neigbours Tanzania in a five-goal thriller.

All eyes will be on Michael Olunga, the two-goal hero as Kenya defeated Tanzania 3-2 and with Kenya's defence unlikely to withstand the Senegal attack for the full 90 minutes the Harambee Stars will be relying on their target man to bury his chances.

Senegal

Senegal have lost only once in their last six games in the AFCON (W3 D2) but it was the last one, against Algeria.

Senegal who are the highest ranked team in Africa are yet to live up to that hype in this tournament.

They won their first game 2-0 against Tanzania, but suffered a setback in their second game with a 1-0 defeat against their bogey side Algeria.

Sadio Mane, the talisman of the team failed to come to the party against Algeria after missing the Tanzania game due to suspension.

He is expected to rise up to the occasion against Kenya.

Koulibaly

Senegal have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches in all competitions and the steely resolve of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly sets the tone at the back.

Head to head

Kenya are winless in their three games against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations (D1 L2), failing to score in each meeting.