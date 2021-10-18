‘Shambolic officiating!’ – Sam George slams referee who handled Hearts vs Wydad game

Despite hearts taking the first-leg advantage after recording a narrow 1-0 victory over their Moroccan opponents, many were not impressed with De Carvalho’s performance.

Some of the home fans felt they deserved at least two penalties but the referee and his assistants ignored both.

Reacting to the game, Sam George described the referee’s performance as shambolic and shameful.

“The referee for the Accra Hearts of Oak v Wydad match is a shame to the game. Shambolic officiating and a stain on the African game. Tueh!” the legislator wrote on Facebook.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Hearts have secured a slim advantage towards qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after beating Wydad Athletic Club.