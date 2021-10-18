RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Shambolic officiating!’ – Sam George slams referee who handled Hearts vs Wydad game

Emmanuel Ayamga

The MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has hit out at the referee who officiated the CAF Champions League game between Hearts of Oak and Wydad Athletic Club.

Angolan referee Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho was the man in charge of Sunday’s game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite hearts taking the first-leg advantage after recording a narrow 1-0 victory over their Moroccan opponents, many were not impressed with De Carvalho’s performance.

Some of the home fans felt they deserved at least two penalties but the referee and his assistants ignored both.

Reacting to the game, Sam George described the referee’s performance as shambolic and shameful.

“The referee for the Accra Hearts of Oak v Wydad match is a shame to the game. Shambolic officiating and a stain on the African game. Tueh!” the legislator wrote on Facebook.

Sam George's Facebook post
Meanwhile, Hearts have secured a slim advantage towards qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League after beating Wydad Athletic Club.

A late first-half strike from Isaac Mensah was enough to give Hearts a narrow advantage ahead of the second leg in Casablanca.

