Shatta Bundle video featured in Ballon d’Or stream to mock Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

It was reportedly used by the show which was streamed live to mock Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior for missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

The two hosts were laughing as the video of Shatta Bundle played.

Many people who reacted to the video and several pictures of the incident expressed displeasure at the video. Some called it out for being a bad taste while others believed it was racially motivated.

A lot of the people who reacted were simply disappointed, calling it a terrible joke that didn’t deserve to be on the screens.

Rodri wins Ballon d’Or over Vini Jr

Vinicius Junior was considered the favourite for this year’s Ballon d’Or, however, that changed quickly a few hours before the ceremony.

The Brazilian decided not to attend the event in Paris after he reportedly found out that the Manchester City midfielder had won the award instead.

Real Madrid's entourage including Vinicius Junior, Carlo Ancelotti, and club president, Florentino Perez, all decided to boycott the event after finding out the Brazilian was not going to win the ultimate tonight.

Rodri beat competition from Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to be crowned as the best player in the world.