Smith hopes Grealish return revives Aston Villa's form

"The performances over the last six weeks haven't been what they were previously.

"If anyone loses a player of the calibre of Jack you are going to struggle a bit.

"It will be a big boost for everyone to have Jack back."

Grealish will have extra motivation not only to relaunch Villa's challenge for the Europa League place but also to prove his fitness to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of him naming his squad for the European Championship.