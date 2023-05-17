‘Andre Ayew has achieved more than you’ – Solar Ayew fires Osei Kuffour

“Who is General Osei Kuffour to talk about Dede Ayew, someone who has achieved than you. I thought it was Samuel Osei Kuffour (Bayern) who was saying that,” Solar told Ezra FM, as quoted by Sportsworld Ghana.

“The next in line for Blackstars captain should have been Jordan Ayew but the way we Ghanaians do our things thats why Jordan is not the captain of the stars.”

Earlier this week, Osei Kuffour made the headlines when he called for Ayew to be dropped from the national to make way for other young, talented players.

According to him, Ayew has run his race with the national time and must now take a back seat for other players to shine.

The former Hearts of Oak man was, however, quick to add that Andre’s younger brother, Jordan Ayew, still has a lot to offer the Black Stars.

“Andre Ayew is done with the Black Stars and should be shown the exit in order to open doors for emerging talents like Kudus Mohammed,” Kuffour told Onua Sports.

“Dede Ayew has been with the Black Stars since 2008, and it’s time to leave. Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and others also need the space to show us what they have.

“Andre Ayew has served and must give way. His younger brother Jordan is there and still has something to deliver, unlike Dede, who has fulfilled his responsibilities with the senior national team. He needs to leave and make way for others too.”

Andre Ayew made his debut for the Black Stars in 2007 and has since risen through the ranks to become the team’s substantive captain.

He was the skipper of the Black Satellites side that became the first African team to win the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2009.

