The Porcupine Warriors are set to face their arch-rivals in the match-day six encounter at the Accra sports stadium.

And reports indicate the Burkinabe striker has been excluded from the 18-man roster for the epic fixture.

Yacouba’s future has been up in the air for some months with his representatives and Kotoko struggling to reach an agreement.

He has refused several offer tabled by Asante Kotoko to extend his stay with the club.

The Executive Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei told to the media last weekend that his outfit can't afford the demands of former Stade Malien attacker.

Yacouba's current contract with Kotoko expires in April thus year and has made firm decision not to renew it until they pay him $150,000

He is yet to score a goal in five games played in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.