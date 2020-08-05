Mohammed Salisu excelled in his debut La Liga season with Real Valladolid, after breaking into the first team from their youth side.

He was named in the La Liga breakthrough team of the season as well as the U-23 team of the season.

His performance caught the attention of several clubs including Manchester United and other European giants.

But, Southampton who took the lead in pursuit of the player has finally signed him for a £10.9million fee, according to Sky Sports.

However, although the deal is complete, he will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus travel restrictions in place with Spain.

The Ghanaian could be just the first of the defenders committing his future to the club in the coming days.

Mohammed Salisu is yet to commit the future of his international football to Ghana. Coach of the lack Ghana CK Akonnor said that the 21-year-old is not ready to play for the Black Stars, but his family denied such claims, saying their son is ever ready to wear the national team shirt of the West African powerhouse.