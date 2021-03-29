Southgate hails 'exceptional' Mount after Albania win

"Mason Mount is an exceptional player," said Southgate. "But I was saying this in the autumn.

"I suppose now (Chelsea manager) Thomas Tuchel picks him probably everybody will agree. When it was Frank (Lampard, whom Tuchel replaced at Stamford Bridge) it didn't count for some reason but he's an exceptional player.

"He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances, he can score goals. I thought his performance was excellent."

Southgate said even though Mount had played twice for England in the space of four days during a relentless campaign for his club, he would be prepared to start him at Wembley.

"I think we've looked out for all of the players in the first game and his load coming into the camp was that he didn't play in the midweek in the Champions League," he said.