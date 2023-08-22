Spain’s Jenni Hermoso recreates Mane and Messi’s iconic sleeping photos after World Cup triumph

A first-half strike from left-back Olga Carmona was what separated the two sides, with Spain going on be crowned world champions for the very first time.

Following their wild celebrations on the pitch, Hermoso posted a photo of herself in bed while holding the coveted trophy.

The photo brought back memories of the iconic pictures of Messi and Mane after they had won the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), respectively.

Meanwhile, Spain’s match-winner Carmona learned of his father’s death minutes after her goal helped her country to win the Women’s World Cup.

The 23-year-old celebrated her winner by lifting her shirt to reveal the message "Merchi," which was a tribute to a friend whose mother recently passed away.

However, Carmona, who plays for Real Madrid, later found herself also bereaved and mourning when she was informed after the game that her father had passed on.

The Spanish FA said the player’s father died on Friday, but her family is said to have decided to withhold the news from her in order not to distract her ahead of the final.

"And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started,” Carmona shared a tribute to her late father on X (Twitter).

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad."