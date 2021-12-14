RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

SSNIT barks at Ghanaian clubs over non-payment of players’ pension contributions

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has disclosed that only four Ghanaian clubs are currently in good standing with the Trust.

These are Ghana Premier League sides Accra Lions, Berekum Chelsea, Dreams FC and the West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

The Compliance Officer (Nsawam Branch) of SSNIT and National Coordinator of SSNIT Footballer Registrations, Joseph Nkoo, said both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have some outstanding obligations to settle.

According to him, Techiman Eleven Wonders, Karela United, Bibiani Goldstars and King Faisal have not even registered their players onto the SSNIT scheme.

"All professional football clubs are supposed to register their players onto the Trust, the law by the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) says where there is an employer-employee relationship such is in football where there is a contract, the players must be registered for SSNIT," Mr. Nkoo told the Graphic Sport.

"Per the requirement, after every season, you are supposed to come to our office and inform us about the players that have left the club and new ones that have been signed, so that we update the club records on our contribution report.

"Two weeks ago, the Administrator of Dreams FC called me and I facilitated the updating of their records, same for Berekum Chelsea who updated their records and made a deposit of GH¢5,000. WAFA has also been excellent with monthly payments, Accra Lions who just joined the topflight has registered and are making monthly payments.”

He further explained that only four clubs from the Division One League have registered their players onto SSNIT.

These clubs, he said, are Inter Allies, Kpando Heart of Lions, Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs.

