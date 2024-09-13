Stanley Quarshie eyes Chelsea spot as Ghanaian youngster begins trial with English giants

The teenage sensation jetted off to the United Kingdom, a journey triggered by a great performance he exhibited at the Samba Stars Tournament, a competition where he excelled and caught the eyes of scouts both locally and internationally.

Hoping to secure a spot after trial, Quarshie could be a player Ghanaians watch out for in a few years if he successfully proves his top-notch quality for the Blues.

Just like 18-year-old David Oduro who played most of his games in the Ghana Premier League before securing a deal with Barcelona after successful trials at Chelsea and German club Bayern Leverkusen, Quashie’s dreams could come true if he passes his test.

The VIM Academy player is now the third Ghanaian youngster to secure a trial at Chelsea after Vincent Mobilla and Fatawu Ganiwu.

Quarshie is a very talented left-footed centre-back with agility and versatility – valuable qualities any team would readily welcome.

The Bigger Picture

Quarshie's trial with the English club is a stepping stone as he could be following in the footsteps of Micheal Essien, who after winning back-to-back titles with French club Lyon was signed by Chelsea.

