The Ghana Football Association after matchday one cautioned clubs not to film their own matches, because it accounts for a breach of contract with Pay-TV company StarTimes who have the broadcast rights.

Asante Kotoko who are not happy with the directive of the Ghana Football Association hit back at the association and gave them a dead of Monday 23rd November to produce a hard copy of its agreement with StarTimes.

READ MORE: Akrobeto goes global as Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta shares his video

Some fans of Asante Kotoko have reacted by uninstalling their StarTimes app to back the management of the Porcupine Warriors.

This will be a big blow to StarTimes since Asante Kotoko has the largest following on the domestic scene.

The television right holders, who could lose huge revenue over the impasse has begged fans of the Kumasi giants to remain calm as the parties involved try to resolve the matter.

We understand the sentiments of all @AsanteKotoko_SC fans but we implore you to stay calm and enjoy the GPL on StarTimes. The @ghanafaofficial will handle the trending issue while we endeavour to bring you the best coverage of THE ONLY LEAGUE THAT MATTERS.

— Startimes Ghana (@startimesghana) November 19, 2020

This directive by the GFA prohibits Asante Kotoko from utilizing its video and technology partners VEO from capturing its games - in a sensational twist which has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko PJ Mozay has indicated that the GFA should mee the clubs to deliberate on the best way out to meet each half way

“We want to believe first of all in jaw jawing with the FA, to have a better rapport with them and let them appreciate the reason why as clubs we should have the opportunity of filming our games for educational or fair use.

“Prior to the start of the season, the FA met the clubs and decided that if you want to film your match you have to pay the appropriate fee and then you are given the chance to film your games. And Kotoko has paid for the entire year, all the 34 games that Kotoko will be honouring we have paid for it and we had receipt for it from the FA.

“So why do you prevent us from covering our games? Not to stream live, not to commercialize it but just to serve as an aid to the technical team to critically analyse our games and then work accordingly for us to get our desired results,” he said.

According to P.J Mozay, as he is affectionately called, the current football leadership should move with the trend of time and change to avoid such situations.

“We are moving in a more technological and modernized world, let us embrace change; we should not be restrictive when change is coming. We know gradually they will understand and appreciate us for the clubs to have an opportunity of filming their games.

“Even the contract we signed on behalf of the clubs they [FA] should come and show us the clauses that are spelt out in the contract that prevents or debars the clubs from filming their matches?” He probed further.

Asante Kotoko are billed to play Berekum Chelsea in match day 2 of the Ghana premier league at the Golden City Park.