Akrobeto has a segment on UTV by named 'Real News', during which he presents trending news items with comedy to entertain Ghanaians.
READ MORE: Ex-footballer Obodo kidnapped in Nigeria
Despite UTV being a Twi TV station, Akrobeto combines English and Twi as the medium of communication to his audience.
And he was on it again last week Friday to give his viewers the best of entertainment.
During the sports segment on the show, his hilarious pronunciation of the clubs in the various European leagues namely Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga has gone viral.
Azpelicueta who also sighted the video of Akrobeto's comic news presentation on social media has shared it to help it go more viral.
Born November 1962, Akwasi Boadi was a founding member of the Kristo Asafo drama group, when the drama group was founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo in the late 1990s,[5] along with Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Nkomode the group performed in the Key Soap Concert Party at the National Theater.
In 2008, he started featuring in kumawood movies.[6] He is currently the host of the television show 'The Real News' on UTV.
Some of his notable movies are stated below:
are Away Bus
Things we do for love
Chain Of Death
Akrobeto The Grand Master Of Evil
Akrobeto The Evil Bird
HWE WANO ASEM YIE
AKROBETO Back to school
AWO YAA KYIEWAA
Asan bi ye Nhrabea
SUMENA SO ADIE
Akrobeto No Abɔnefoɔ ɔberɛmba 3
Akrobeto Taxi Driver
AHENKAE