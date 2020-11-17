Akrobeto has a segment on UTV by named 'Real News', during which he presents trending news items with comedy to entertain Ghanaians.

Despite UTV being a Twi TV station, Akrobeto combines English and Twi as the medium of communication to his audience.

And he was on it again last week Friday to give his viewers the best of entertainment.

During the sports segment on the show, his hilarious pronunciation of the clubs in the various European leagues namely Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga has gone viral.

Azpelicueta who also sighted the video of Akrobeto's comic news presentation on social media has shared it to help it go more viral.

Born November 1962, Akwasi Boadi was a founding member of the Kristo Asafo drama group, when the drama group was founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo in the late 1990s,[5] along with Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Nkomode the group performed in the Key Soap Concert Party at the National Theater.

In 2008, he started featuring in kumawood movies.[6] He is currently the host of the television show 'The Real News' on UTV.

Some of his notable movies are stated below:

are Away Bus

Things we do for love

Chain Of Death

Akrobeto The Grand Master Of Evil

Akrobeto The Evil Bird

HWE WANO ASEM YIE

AKROBETO Back to school

AWO YAA KYIEWAA

Asan bi ye Nhrabea

SUMENA SO ADIE

Akrobeto No Abɔnefoɔ ɔberɛmba 3

Akrobeto Taxi Driver

AHENKAE