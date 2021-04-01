Steve Pollacks threatens to sue Kotoko over unpaid compensation

“I feel more pains during winter than summer since the accident, I haven’t done any running and am a sports person, I find it difficult to run because of my knee.

“Mentally, sometimes I will wake up and my bed will be wet with sweat because I have been dreaming about the accident and what happened and I don’t know why I’ve not been compensated,” he added.

“This will be the first time taking legal action against my employer and sometimes in life you have to do and I felt something has to be done,” he said.