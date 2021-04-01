RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Steve Pollacks threatens to sue Kotoko over unpaid compensation

Former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has threatened to sue the club over an unpaid compensation.

He said the club owes him compensation for an accident Kotoko was involved in 2017.

In an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, Pollack said his life has never been the same since that fateful accident at Nkawkaw.

Pollack says the accident has adversely affected his health both physically and mentally.

“Yeah, physically my right knee can’t bend no more like my left knee also having a problem with my neck and back.

“I feel more pains during winter than summer since the accident, I haven’t done any running and am a sports person, I find it difficult to run because of my knee.

“Mentally, sometimes I will wake up and my bed will be wet with sweat because I have been dreaming about the accident and what happened and I don’t know why I’ve not been compensated,” he added.

“This will be the first time taking legal action against my employer and sometimes in life you have to do and I felt something has to be done,” he said.

After a Ghana Premier League (GPL) away clash with Inter Allies in Accra, the Porcupine Warriors were involved in an accident on their way back as the team bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw dual carriage road.

