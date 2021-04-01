RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hasaacas Ladies to play in maiden CAF Women’s Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies FC are set to represent Ghana in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The Ghana Women’s Premier League giants were picked for the tournament by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

A statement on the GFA’s website said, the side was selected after they emerged champions of the GFA Normalization Special Competition.

“Hasaacas Ladies FC have received the nod to represent Ghana in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League,” the statement reads.

“The GFA settled on the Sekondi-based club after receiving a notification from the sub continental football governing body, the West African Football Union - B (WAFU B) on submission of name of the representing club by close of business, March 31, 2021.

“Article 2 section 2.3 of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2021 Regulation permits the GFA Executive Council to decide on who represents Member Associations in the Champions League.”

The Sekondi-based club will begin the qualifying rounds for the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League in June.

