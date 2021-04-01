Hasaacas Ladies to play in maiden CAF Women’s Champions League

The GFA settled on the Sekondi-based club after receiving a notification from the sub continental football governing body, the West African Football Union - B (WAFU B) on submission of name of the representing club by close of business, March 31, 2021.

Article 2 section 2.3 of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2021 Regulation permits the GFA Executive Council to decide on who represents Member Associations in the Champions League.

Hasaacas Ladies were champions of the GFA Normalization Special Competition, hence gaining the nod of the Association to play in the competition.

The club is expected to begin the campaign by participating in the qualifying phase, WAFU Regional championship coming up in June 2021 before progressing to the next stage.