Video: Stonebwoy visits Kudus at Ajax; plays song with Angelique Kidjo for first time

Having held a private album listening in Accra last week, Stonebwoy was in London to continue with the promotion before heading to the Netherlands.

While in the Netherlands, the versatile singer linked up with compatriot and Ajax star Kudus at the club’s training base.

Both sat down to have a chat, before the artiste went ahead to play some of the songs on his unreleased album to the footballer.

In a short video posted on Twitter by Ajax, Stonebwoy is seen playing his unreleased song with African music legend Angelique Kidjo to Kudus.

The 22-year-old playmaker appeared very impressed with the quality of the music and shook the artiste’s hand when the song ended.

Stonebwoy and Kudus are very close friends, with the footballer recently disclosing that the dancehall star is popular in the Netherlands and among the Ajax players.

Last year, Kudus also stated that he would celebrate with a smile if Stonebowy’s song ‘Gidigba’ was played in the Johan Cruyff Arena anytime he scored.

Kudus returned from injury earlier this week after a spell on the sidelines following an injury he suffered at the beginning of April.

However, he has been in sensational form for both club and country over the last 12 months, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.