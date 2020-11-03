Muniru Muntari joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer after his deal after ending his stay with Russian outfit Tambov FC in the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Sad episode of how legendary Ghanaian goalie Robert Mensah died after being stabbed

He has therefore sealed a two-year deal with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Muniru Muntari left Liberty Professionals abroad seven years ago so he has returned to the league where he started his career.

The former CFR Cruj and Steau Bucuresti midfielder left Ghana in 2013 to join play for Romanian side CFR Cluj. He later spent Steaua Bukarest and FSCB in Romania.

The 28-year-old moved to Portugal to play for Tondela before spells in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor and in Belarus with Dinamo Minsk.

Asante Kotoko were very busy in the transfer market, signing the likes of Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie.

And they have added Muniru Muntari to their ranks to augment the squad ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.

The upcoming Ghana Premier League is expected to witness much excitement from players who have returned home after so many years of absence namely Asamoah Gyan and Muniru Muntari.