Tariq Lamptey reveals how playing street football shaped him

Lamptey came through the Chelsea academy, having joined the Blues as an eight-year-old, before moving to Brighton in the summer of 2020.

Despite his background as an academy product, the right-back said he grew up playing street football with his brothers.

“I grew up playing street football with my brothers and my dad. Then I went into the Chelsea Academy, where I learned the technical side of the game," Lamptey told GQ Sports.

"Both helped me develop. I’m a tenacious player, pacey and hardworking. I’m not showy. I like to keep my head down and let my feet do the talking.

The 22-year-old switched nationality from England to play for Ghana recently, and made his debut for the Black Stars in a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in September.

The defender is also set to play a key role for Otto Addo’s side when they grace the World Cup in Qatar in NovemSpeaking about his experience in the Ghana camp, Lamptey said he enjoyed being in the company of his international teammates.

“I enjoyed my first camp there. It was a good group and everyone was really welcoming," he told The Argus.

“I knew a few of the boys before but everyone I didn’t, I got to know well and it’s a really good group. The dancing was a nice bit of fun.