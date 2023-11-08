Tariq Lamptey rewarded with Porsche car for winning Brighton player of the month award

Lamptey’s influential displays saw him voted as Brighton’s player of the month for October and it came with a satisfying reward.

The Premier League club’s player of the month award is sponsored by Porsche, so winners of the award get to pick a Porsche brand of their choice.

The caveat, though, is that the player of the month can only have access to the vehicle for a period of 48 hours before returning it.

As winner of Brighton’s player of the month for October, Lamptey picked a Porsche Centre Mid-Sussex and will, therefore, drive it for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Lamptey is currently injured and has missed his side’s matches in the last few weeks as a result.

The 23-year-old was ruled out of Ghana’s international friendlies against Mexico and the United States of America (USA) last month.

He is also likely to miss the Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.