'Teacher's pet' Mount emerges as Tuchel's star pupil

"Mason has the right mentality and the right attitude towards training and games. And he has the right attitude towards success. He's got both feet on the ground, and he's open enough and hungry to learn.

"It's very difficult for me to compare him to different players in different positions, and different players in the same position from different clubs. But Mason is a very important player for us. A key player for us."

Mount now has eight goals and five assists this season and is the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in a Champions League knockout match.

Encouragingly for Tuchel, Mount knows he still has plenty of room for improvement.

"I'm always working on my finishing. I don't think you can work on it enough," he said.