'Teacher's pet' Mount emerges as Tuchel's star pupil

However, that first impression was deceiving and Tuchel has come to rely on Mount, who is flourishing under the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss.
Mount's importance to Chelsea was underlined by his superb finish in last week's 2-0 Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto.
When he was rested for the recent Premier League clash against West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea lacked his drive and were thrashed 5-2 in the first defeat of Tuchel's reign.
Mount's next chance to take centre stage comes in the return meeting with Porto as Chelsea look to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2014.
Tuchel acknowledged Mount's growing value to a team hoping to finish in the Premier League's top four and win the Champions League and FA Cup this season.
"The finish was clinical, it was excellent from Mason. He has the quality to do this, and in a quarter-final it is a big step for him and a big help for the team," Tuchel said.